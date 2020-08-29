Cidel Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 1,510.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,462 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,714,000 after acquiring an additional 97,247 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 21.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 373,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after acquiring an additional 64,884 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 40.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 45.6% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth $887,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 81,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

