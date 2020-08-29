Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,101 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $38,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,737,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,904,684. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Citigroup increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

