Cidel Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,240 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $24,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth about $17,308,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,236,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,715,000 after acquiring an additional 198,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth about $16,992,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 290.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 190,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 410,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,600. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities set a $17.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.96.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

