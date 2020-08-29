Cidel Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 23.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,292 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,739,378,000 after buying an additional 51,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,092,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,962,000 after buying an additional 31,126 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,031,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,135,000 after acquiring an additional 214,306 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,718,000 after acquiring an additional 96,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,677,000 after buying an additional 2,936,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.47.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,693 shares of company stock worth $8,224,159. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.55. 1,153,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $289.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.