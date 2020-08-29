Cidel Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 406,999 shares during the quarter. Open Text makes up about 2.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $49,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Open Text by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,014,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,173,000 after purchasing an additional 425,172 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Open Text by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,806,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,477,000 after purchasing an additional 683,626 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Open Text by 41.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,030,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,722 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,148,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,783,000 after purchasing an additional 234,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 15.7% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,132,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,323,000 after purchasing an additional 560,689 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTEX stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.18. 483,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08. Open Text Corp has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Open Text’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTEX. TheStreet upgraded Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Beacon Securities cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Open Text presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

