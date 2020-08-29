Cidel Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,179,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683,746 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 3.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $71,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 84.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

BAM stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 1.11. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.54.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

