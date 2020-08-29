Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,573. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.77. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.12 and a 52 week high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

