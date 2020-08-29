Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $13.91 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 67,297 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,445,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,213,009,000 after purchasing an additional 402,678 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,527,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $567,673,000 after acquiring an additional 548,721 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,321,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $462,784,000 after acquiring an additional 289,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $453,228,000 after acquiring an additional 91,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,733,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $411,636,000 after acquiring an additional 229,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Nomura Instinet reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

ROST stock traded up $2.97 on Friday, reaching $93.83. 1,775,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,200. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

