Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $14.67 Million Position in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 489,196 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of SSR Mining worth $14,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 478.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,056,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,161,000 after buying an additional 3,355,180 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,720,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after purchasing an additional 329,800 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,954,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,386,000 after purchasing an additional 268,400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,815,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 363,377 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,823,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

SSRM traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $21.06. 1,877,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,441. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96. SSR Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.00.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSRM shares. BidaskClub lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.26.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

