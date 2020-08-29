Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Osisko gold royalties were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 54.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 84,381 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 265,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 1.3% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,892,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,679,000 after purchasing an additional 184,477 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the second quarter worth about $1,197,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OR traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 487,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,195. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

OR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Osisko gold royalties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko gold royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

