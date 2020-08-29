Cidel Asset Management Inc. Invests $215,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in General Dynamics by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

