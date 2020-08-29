Cidel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 236 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.54. 11,008,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,448,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.28. The firm has a market cap of $244.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.