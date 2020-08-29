Cidel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 81,504 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806,456 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,504 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for about 2.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $53,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 29.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23,042.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 787,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 24,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 128.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 185,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 104,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NYSE:CM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.47. The stock had a trading volume of 644,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.59. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $1.1105 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

