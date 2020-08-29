Cidel Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,817 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up approximately 1.6% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Pembina Pipeline worth $36,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 57.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $40.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $914.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBA. CIBC raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.45.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

