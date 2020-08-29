Cidel Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,894,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 44,332 shares during the quarter. TELUS makes up about 3.0% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of TELUS worth $65,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 97.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its position in TELUS by 100.0% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 681,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,733. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. TELUS’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Veritas Investment Research raised TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

