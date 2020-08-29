Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 2.6% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

Comcast stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,954,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,973,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $203.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

