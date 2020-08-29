Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,126 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 49,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPM traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.04. 1,504,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,165. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.60. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

