Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,963 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,771 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 37,963 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,285,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,145,006. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $98.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,738 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

