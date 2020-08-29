Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 57,942 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 57,942 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $26,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 322,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,969,000 after acquiring an additional 115,348 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 23,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $63.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,042,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.40. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

