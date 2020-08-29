Cidel Asset Management Inc. Takes $330,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,428,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,837,465. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

