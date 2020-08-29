Cidel Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOOO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BRP by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BRP during the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in BRP in the second quarter valued at $351,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOOO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BRP from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of DOOO stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $55.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,818. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94. BRP Inc has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 3.49.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $916.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.60 million. BRP had a negative return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 2.09%. On average, research analysts expect that BRP Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

