Cidel Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $238.35. 682,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,080. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $238.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.