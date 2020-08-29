Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Increased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $129,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cintas by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS stock traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.88. 345,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.11 and a 200-day moving average of $255.41. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $334.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

