Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Increased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,904 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $33,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Citigroup by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.28. 16,979,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,929,436. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

