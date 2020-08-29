CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 448.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 0.7% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,005 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $14,438,000. AXA boosted its holdings in CME Group by 24.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 281,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after acquiring an additional 55,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.03. 1,220,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,427. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.48 and a 200 day moving average of $180.65.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.88.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

