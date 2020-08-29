Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $67.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.69. 1,534,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,974. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,746 shares of company stock worth $788,411 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 266.7% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 96.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.