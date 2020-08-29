Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,429,613 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262,365 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $251,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,014 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,279 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,347,000 after acquiring an additional 110,717 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 690,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,105,000 after acquiring an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,204 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at $653,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,746 shares of company stock worth $788,411. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,997. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average is $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

