Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Decreased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,397,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 310,625 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $54,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 59.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.56. 10,954,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,973,154. The stock has a market cap of $203.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.