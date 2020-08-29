Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376,248 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 1.73% of Comerica worth $91,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,567,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,839,000 after acquiring an additional 103,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comerica by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,313,000 after acquiring an additional 81,828 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Comerica by 136.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 24.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,116,000 after acquiring an additional 374,214 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,589,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,244 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.31.

Shares of CMA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 996,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,499. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.83.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Comerica’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

