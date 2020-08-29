Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report sales of $63.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.65 million. Computer Programs & Systems reported sales of $68.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full year sales of $260.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.60 million to $273.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $278.82 million, with estimates ranging from $263.60 million to $291.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPSI. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $27.37. 64,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $409.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $72,930.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $601,180. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

