Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,492 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CXO traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $52.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Concho Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.37.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

CXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Concho Resources from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Concho Resources from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

