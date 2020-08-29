Consensus Trading Up 7.3% This Week (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Consensus coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00063903 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,768.64 or 1.02162618 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003221 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000852 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00161038 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001231 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Consensus Coin Profile

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

