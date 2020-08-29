Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s Largest Position

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,233 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for about 9.8% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Copart were worth $55,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Copart by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.08. 844,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,959. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $104.88.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

