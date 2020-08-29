Cosmos Price Reaches $7.36 (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $259.88 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.36 or 0.00063903 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, Coinone, Hotbit and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,768.64 or 1.02162618 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003221 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000852 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00161038 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001231 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002764 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 260,129,150 coins and its circulating supply is 202,344,547 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinone, GDAC and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

