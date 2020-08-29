Couchain Hits Market Cap of $6,065.60 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Couchain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. Couchain has a total market cap of $6,065.60 and $2,235.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Couchain has traded down 44.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.49 or 0.05516634 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00034702 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003686 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Couchain Profile

Couchain is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,699,005,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain . Couchain’s official website is couchain.io

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

