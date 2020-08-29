Covesting Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00002762 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last week, Covesting has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and $39,516.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00144643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.46 or 0.01653379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00201756 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00184978 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

