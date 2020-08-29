Cowen Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 115,339 Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,330,000. Unilever makes up 4.0% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Unilever by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Unilever by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

UL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.15. The stock had a trading volume of 660,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,455. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.54. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.4694 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 65.03%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

