Cowen Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SSPK)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SSPK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II makes up about 1.9% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSPK. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 414.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,573,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 55.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 534,565 shares during the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 18.2% during the first quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 1,300,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 200,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the first quarter worth about $9,840,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the first quarter worth about $7,799,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thunder Bridge Acquisition II alerts:

Shares of SSPK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. 901,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,284. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SSPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.