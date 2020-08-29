Cowen Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. New Providence Acquisition makes up about 0.7% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NPAUU. Omni Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of New Providence Acquisition by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 772,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of New Providence Acquisition by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 54,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000.

OTCMKTS:NPAUU traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,726. New Providence Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

