Cowen Investment Management LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000. Unilever makes up 1.2% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,911,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,120,000 after buying an additional 5,679,248 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,843,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Unilever by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,357,000 after buying an additional 1,837,336 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Unilever by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,596,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,491,000 after buying an additional 1,600,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UN. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE:UN traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.57. The company had a trading volume of 931,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.18. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $63.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4694 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.34%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

