Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,932.50 ($64.45).

CRDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Croda International from GBX 3,900 ($50.96) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Croda International from GBX 4,025 ($52.59) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Peel Hunt downgraded Croda International to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 4,650 ($60.76) in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of LON:CRDA traded down GBX 96 ($1.25) on Friday, hitting GBX 5,900 ($77.09). 632,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,652. Croda International has a 12 month low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,070 ($79.32). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,756.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,054.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a GBX 39.50 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.69%.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

