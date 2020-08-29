CryCash Price Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (CRC)

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, CryCash has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryCash token can now be bought for about $0.0888 or 0.00000771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryCash has a market cap of $427,318.40 and $324.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryCash alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000082 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008803 BTC.

CryCash Profile

CryCash (CRYPTO:CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,809,936 tokens. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryCash is crycash.io . The official message board for CryCash is medium.com/@crycash

CryCash Token Trading

CryCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.