CVCoin Price Reaches $0.0418 on Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $517,763.87 and approximately $11,963.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 19% against the US dollar. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HADAX, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00145791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.35 or 0.01650893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00201656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00187107 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HADAX, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

