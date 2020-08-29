DAD Chain Price Down 9.3% This Week (DAD)

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. DAD Chain has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $634.70 or 0.05508021 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00034668 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DAD Chain Token Profile

DAD Chain (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one . DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain . DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

DAD Chain Token Trading

DAD Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

