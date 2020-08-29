DAEX (DAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. DAEX has a market cap of $2.24 million and $105,540.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAEX has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $635.49 or 0.05516634 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00034702 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003686 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (DAX) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

