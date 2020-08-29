Dai (DAI) Achieves Market Cap of $444.63 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00008820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Gatecoin, YoBit and Gate.io. Dai has a market capitalization of $444.63 million and approximately $66.83 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00145292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $190.40 or 0.01653390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00201338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000841 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00187270 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Dai

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 438,143,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,767,468 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Bibox, Radar Relay, AirSwap, Gatecoin, OasisDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

