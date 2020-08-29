DecentBet (DBET) Price Tops $0.0018

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $338,213.55 and approximately $373.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041422 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $643.10 or 0.05577661 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00034667 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

