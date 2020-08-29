DEX (DEX) Trading 6.4% Lower This Week

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. DEX has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $170,164.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00145263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.63 or 0.01654311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00201230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00186887 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000148 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

