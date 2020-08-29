DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $394.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $394.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $377.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $8.80 on Friday, hitting $418.95. 501,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,148. DexCom has a 1-year low of $138.28 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $428.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.22, for a total transaction of $154,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total transaction of $2,390,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,419 shares of company stock valued at $22,802,045 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in DexCom by 391.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,345 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in DexCom by 129.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,783 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,398,000 after acquiring an additional 29,783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 67.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,531 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 71.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

