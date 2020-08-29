Doheny Asset Management CA Purchases 131,125 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) by 114.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,125 shares during the period. Broadmark Realty Capital makes up about 1.9% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA owned 0.19% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 24.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,288,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,552 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $16,424,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $4,052,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $3,891,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,501,000.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. 205,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,941. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 41.67.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03).

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

